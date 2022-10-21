Black Adam Launches to Nearly $14 Million at International Box Office

After being in development for 15 years, Black Adam has finally hit theatres. The movie marks Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's entrance into the DCEU, and it's expected to win the weekend at the box office. Currently, the movie is having some success overseas after being out for two days. According to Deadline, Black Adam has earned $13.8 million in 57 markets.

On Wednesday, the was movie released in France and Korea. In its first two days, Black Adam grossed $1 million in France. In Korea, the movie had a little more success with $1.3 million, which is not yet included in the $13.8 million total. The movie also earned $1 million in India, which marks Warner Bros.'s second-biggest debut and the biggest for DC. Black Adam also scored $750K on Thursday in Australia, which is 87% above Shazam! Deadline adds, "While an overseas weekend doesn't really get borne out until we get Friday numbers, we are expecting Black Adam to land close to our projected opening range; critics are down on it, but fans are faithful."

Previously, it was predicted that Black Adam could rake in twice the amount as Shazam! at the box office, and Variety recently reported that the movie is expected to win the weekend and earn about $60 million domestically.

What Are Critics Saying About Black Adam?

Currently, Black Adam is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 41% critics score. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it a "fun, frenzied, and flawed film." However, the movie seems to be faring better with audiences. At the time of the writing, its Rotten Tomatoes audience score is at 88%. You can check out some of the reviews below and read more here.

Vanity Fair: "Even within the realm of the superhero genre, this is an ephemeral motion picture, lacking depth, originality, or storytelling panache. Much like a McDonald's hamburger is technically food, Black Adam is technically a movie, and both can be intermittently enjoyable before you come around to ask 'why am I consuming this?'"

TheWrap: "Black Adam feels like both too much and not enough, and none of its narrative gambits are helped by a sludgy visual style that's either distractingly artificial or dispiritingly gloomy, except when it manages to be both ... Most disappointing of all, Black Adam is one of the most visually confounding of the major-studio superhero sagas, between CG that's assaultively unappealing and rapid-fire editing that sucks the exhilaration right out of every fight scene. (And there are so, so many fight scenes.)"

Black Adam is now playing in theatres.