Black Adam Adds Stand-Up Comedian Mo Amer to Cast

Black Adam officially began filming late last week, beginning to bring an entirely new corner of the DC Comics universe to life on the big screen. Its titular character (played by Dwayne Johnson), members of the Justice Society of America, and more major players have been cast, but there's been a lot of the film's broader ensemble that remains unknown. On Tuesday night, DC fans learned the latest cast member to be joining the film, with Palestinian-American stand-up comedian Mohammed "Mo" Amer cast in a currently unknown role. Amer is best known for his Netflix comedy special Mo Amer: The Vagabond, as well as his role on the award-winning sitcom Ramy.

Joining Johnson and Amer in the film are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word) as Adrianna Tomaz. Marwan Kenzari, Bodhi Sabongui, and James Cusati-Moyer have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"Obviously, you know how passionate we are about this project," Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com in an interview last month. "This is very special to us, and you know, not only Black Adam, but JSA, and all these characters we're introducing to the world and, what we want to do with it, we're just... Look, we were supposed to have been filming last year. COVID, like it delayed everyone, it kinda got in the way, but we're happy we're able to pause, regroup, and now we're going to be getting going, and by April we'll be shooting and on track to bring this thing home."

"The guy's a walking superhero right, and if there was ever anyone born to play a character, it's him," Garcia said of Johnson. "We've been developing Black Adam who knows how many... I feel like it's been close to like a decade at this point we've been talking about this and on it and you see him in that and you're like, 'That's him, that's why we've been waiting, that's why we've been working so hard to make this happen.' This guy is Black Adam and he is going to change the DC Universe buddy. He's gonna change that thing."

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.

