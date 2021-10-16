Black Adam: First Look at the Justice Society of America Revealed at DC FanDome

DC FanDome returned for its second year with the virtual event giving fans new looks at the various projects DC has coming in film, television, comics, video games and more and that included new looks at the highly-anticipated film, Black Adam. Not only did the film get a special look during Saturday’s event, but fans got their very first look at the Justice Society of America as well – Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).



Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Hanes & Sohrab Noshirvani, Black Adam will star Dwayne Johnson as the titular character as well as feature Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui in addition to Hodge, Centineo, Swindell, and Brosnan.





“There’s moments, you know my friend, as a filmmaker where you’re like, ‘I’ll never forget that.’ When he walked out in that costume, it was… Oh, 100%. This was a baby, one of our special babies. Not only was I there, but I was also making sure I was gonna capture that moment on camera to make sure that we never forget that,” producer Hiram Garcia shared with Variety previously. “You’re gonna be blown away when you see it. He’s a walking superhero. He’s been preparing for this role for I feel like over ten years, so to see it come to life in front of you. It was magical, man.”



“This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few,” Garcia explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. “We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You’re not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal. It’s common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we’re using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It’s completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects’ team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work.”



“We’re just so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked exceptionally hard to just make this film feel fresh, and really introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world,” Garcia continued. “All while making sure we unleash Black Adam on the DC Universe in a big way. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that dishes out justice the way he wants. Unfortunately not many people walk away from the kind of justice he delivers. We mean it when we say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. When Black Adam arrives, everything’s going to change.”



Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.