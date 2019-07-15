Black Adam Producer Offers Update on the Rock’s DC Universe Debut

DC Comics had a hit on their hand with Shazam!, introducing the former Captain Marvel to a new generation of fans and possibly kicking off a brand new franchise. But before Zachary Levi was ever set to play the titular hero, Warner Bros. tapped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to play his arch nemesis Black Adam.

The studio is planning for a Black Adam solo movie, though little has been heard about the film after the recent announcement of director Jaume Collet-Serra, who will re-team with Johnson after their upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we haven’t heard much about the Rock’s DC Comics debut, producer Hiram Garcia finally provided an update while speaking on the red carpet for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

“Jaume is a real talent. He is one of my favorite directors I’ve ever worked with. Not only is he talented, he’s an unbelievable collaborator. He’s an amazing visionary,” Garcia explained to CinemaBlend. “And what we have in store with Black Adam and for the fans, I am so excited inside. Inside, I take pride as being a fan boy. I started as a fan boy before I became a producer, so I hold onto that DNA. His vision for what we want to do with Black Adam is fantastic. So, that deal’s almost closed. He’s ready to go, and I think the fans are going to be really happy.”

Garcia isn’t the only person excited, as Johnson praised the hiring of Collet-Serra when it was announced earlier this year.

“Cool news announcing Spanish thriller filmmaker, Jaume Collet-Serra as my director for DC’s BLACK ADAM,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Jaume and I have worked together for the last two years making, DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE – and I’ve been very impressed with his passion, work ethic, style, vision, tone and quality. He’s hungry to break new ground with BLACK ADAM and give the fans something very cool and special. I raise a double tequila welcoming Jaume and can’t wait to bring to life the world’s anti-hero in black.”

Johnson previously spoke out on the source material, revealing why he connected with Black Adam over the hero Shazam!

“I love the idea that is backstory is that he starts off as a slave,” Johnson explained. “I feel like when somebody is oppressed that way but has a bigger ambition and a greater belief than the oppression that’s holding him down – that’s a powerful place to be. [His] family getting killed, coming back from that; There’s a lot of elements about Black Adam that have attracted me for a very, very, very, very, very long time.”

Black Adam does not yet have a release date, but fans can see Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in theaters on August 2nd.