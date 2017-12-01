Dwayne Johnson Says There’s A Reason ‘Black Adam’ And ‘Shazam’ Split Movies

DC Films recently found their Shazam actor in Zachary Levi but Dwayne Johnson insists him and his Black Adam role have little to do with the plan for the Shazam film or casting.

During an interview with ComicBook.com discussing December’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson explained there is a reason why the Shazam and Black Adam movies were split into two films. According to the actor, there is a plan at Warner Brothers and DC Films which required two separate films and it sounds like it allows the characters ample breathing room from one another.

“I think they’ve got a great plan over there with him and I wish those guys the best of luck,” Johnson said. “We had to split the idea because the obviously idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it.”

While Johnson concludes his chatter about the DC movies by saying “It’s Black Adam time,” the time may still be a bit off. The Black Adam film is still in early stages of development but it’s enough to get the People’s Champ excited.

Still to come on in the film world of DC Comics are a number of titles aside from Johnson’s Black Adam, including a sequel to Wonder Woman, an Aquaman movie, Flashpoint, and more.

Release dates for the Black Adam and Shazam movies have yet to be revealed but Johnson’s next effort, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, hits theaters on December 20.