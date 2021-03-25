Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan Speaks Out on Being Cast as Doctor Fate

✖

Some exciting casting news came out of the DCEU yesterday when it was announced that former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, had been cast as Doctor Fate. Brosnan will be rounding out the Justice Society of America cast nicely, joining Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Of course, the film's titular role is being played by Dwayne Johnson. In fact, The Rock took to social media yesterday to celebrate the news that Brosnan would be joining the cast.

"Such a pleasure to announce the Final member of our #JusticeSociety, Mr. Pierce Brosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE. I am grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast.

The hierarchy of power and the DC universe is about to change," Johnson wrote. "Aloha Dwayne,

Looking forward to working with you and playing the role of Dr. Fate in the company of all. Let's play ball," Brosnan replied. You can check out the Instagram post below:

Johnson's original post also confirmed that the Black Adam "production kicks off in 3 weeks." The movie is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also helmed Jungle Cruise and House of Wax.

"We're getting started soon, you know actually, we begin filming in April, we'll be in Georgia, home away from home," producer Hiram Garcia recently shared with ComicBook.com. The Seven Bucks Production banner has worked in Georgia previously, on titles like Baywatch and the upcoming Jungle Cruise. "We're really excited man, we have everything is ramped up, we're so fired up for this," Garcia added.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Black Adam is set to go into production soon and is currently expected to be released sometime in 2022.