Dwayne Johnson Reveals How Much Filming Is Left for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has been busy filming Black Adam, which will mark the star's entry into the DCEU. The movie has been in production in Atlanta, and Johnson previously teased that he's "been working extremely hard dieting, training, and conditioning unlike any other role of [his] entire career." Johnson has been posting lots of updates about his training and sharing his meals. In a recent post, he showed off a meal, but he also revealed that the movie still has three more weeks of production.

"Doesn’t look like much, but here’s my Saturday night post leg training meal/

ground tenderloin, brown rice with broccoli & pineapple🍍(for digestion 😉) With 8oz-10oz of water. All my 6 meals per day are strictly measured out - including water and sodium - as we go into our final three weeks of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM. Commit, push all chips in and do your best to trust the process," Johnson wrote. You can check out his meal photo below:

Previously, Johnson took to Instagram to share the Black Adam script's opening page and put all DC and Marvel characters "on notice."

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

The Black Adam cast is also set to include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. Big news came out in March when it was announced that former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, had been cast as Doctor Fate. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax).

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.