Black Adam: The Rock Is Ready To Fight Shang-Chi “Or Anyone From Marvel”

The People’s Choice Awards took place earlier this week, and many of our favorite stars took home prizes. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock won “The People’s Champion Award,” but ended up shocking fans when he turned around and gave his award away to a surprised Make-a-Wish recipient. Another winner of the night was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, Simu Liu. The actor took home the prize for “The Action Movie Star of 2021” for his role in the Marvel movie, beating out Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga), Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War), Daniel Craig (No Time to Die), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga). Today, The Rock took to Instagram to congratulate Liu while also offering up a challenge.

“Very happy for your success, @simuliu and great to see you break new ground in our industry 👊🏾. Way to raise the bar with Shang-Chi, my friend! But you’re gonna need a lot more than 10 Rings, my friend…😈 Let me know when you ~ or anyone from Marvel ~ wants to dance with The Man In Black 😉 ~ Black Adam⚡️#itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower,” Johnson wrote. “This is not how I expected to wake up this morning,” Liu replied. You can check out the post below:

Of course, Johnson will soon be making his DC debut in Black Adam, but he’s ready to fight any hero from any franchise. While a showdown between Johnson’s Black Adam and any Marvel character is pretty unlikely, the star is ready to fight Superman in the DCEU.

“Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

“You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly,” Johnson told Total Film (via GamesRadar). “We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them.” Johnson then went on to hype up the superhero showdown, even admitting he didn’t care who was playing the Man of Steel.

“So, let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not be handcuffed creatively. We can do anything if we keep the audience first,” he said. “So to me, there’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there.”

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.