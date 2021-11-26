The Rock Celebrates Winning People’s Champion Award

The People’s Choice Awards are taking place on December 7th, and many of our favorites are up for awards ranging from Black Widow and WandaVision to Simu Liu and John Cena. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is also nominated for “The Male Movie Star of 2021” for his role in Jungle Cruise. If the actor doesn’t take home the acting statue, he will be leaving with another prize, The People’s Champion Award. Past winners have included Tyler Perry, Pink, and Bryan Stevenson. Johnson took to Instagram today to celebrate the achievement.

“Man this is unreal. Humbled and moved to receive the PEOPLE’S CHAMP AWARD from you, THE PEOPLE. I’ve been gratefully nominated 15X for @peopleschoice awards throughout my career ~ I can say this is the most special because of what it actually represents, which is an idea that will always be much bigger than me 🌎 Taking care of people. Love you guys and this award will be TRULY my honor to accept. On behalf of you! Lets have some fun✊🏾,” Johnson captioned the post. You can check it out below:

This is certainly a well-deserved win for Johnson. The self-proclaimed “Dwanta Claus” is constantly giving back. In fact, he went viral only yesterday for a heartwarming video that showed him giving a fan a new truck. Johnson took to Twitter this week to share a clip of him surprising fans at a screening of his new movie, Red Notice. However, there was one audience member who was in for an extra special surprise. Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran and personal trainer who takes care of his mother and volunteers to help women who have been affected by domestic violence, was called onstage by The Rock and then surprised with his new wheels.

As for Red Notice, the new action/comedy from director Rawson Marshall Thurber that hit Netflix earlier this month. The movie stars Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a worldwide adventure about art thieves. Despite the movie’s poor critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences seem to be loving the new flick. Not only does Red Notice currently have a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had Netflix’s biggest opening day for any film.

Congrats, Dwayne Johnson on being the People’s Champ!

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix.