‘Black Lightning’: “And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light” Clip Released

The CW has released a new clip from “And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light,” tonight’s episode of Black Lightning.

The scene shows Jennifer Pierce (China Ann McClain) get into a bit of trouble with her parents, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Lynn Pierce (Christine Adams) after she breaks the wrist of another girl in a fight — something her father is a bit surprised by when Jennifer tells her parents it wasn’t just one girl who attacked her, but two. You can check out the clip above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jennifer’s altercation is just a taste of what’s to come for the youngest Pierce daughter who, like her older sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams,) will develop superpowers all her own. While Jennifer isn’t going to jump into being a superhero quite as quickly as Anissa will, Jennifer’s path to accepting her powers will be different. McClain told told reporters last year that Jennifer has a lot to figure out.

“Well, Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,’ McClain said. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that. Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. To have this happen to her is a huge deal, and she feels like an alien on Earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with; it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer isn’t the only member of the Pierce family dealing with their powers. A previous promo for Black Lightning showed Anissa practicing with her powers while wearing her Catwoman costume from a previous episode and Jefferson will be back on the streets as Black Lightning, continuing to protect Freeland as he tries to find out more about the dangerous drug, Green Light, that has been causing issues among the youth of the city.

The episode will also get back into the reason Jefferson became Black Lightning in the first place — the murder of his father. In the series’ pilot, we find out that Jefferson suited up to take on Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) for murdering Alvin Pierce by literally stuffing newspaper articles down his throat. Alvin’s investigative journalism was a threat to Whale.

“Jefferson believes that Tobias disappeared. Tobias on the other hand believes, well he doesn’t know about Jefferson, but he believes that he killed Black Lightning,” Williams told ComicBook.com. “So he believes he’s no more. And my character believes that he left, that he’s not in Freeland anymore. And so he’s been operating so underground that I didn’t know he existed anymore.”

“It’s not even until later on down the line that I realize all these things that I step out to go and try to find it in, and fight again, are tied to him.” Williams continued. “The One Hundred has always existed but, you know, you figured that they weren’t as strong as they used to be. But then we start to discover that old villains have weird dynamics.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.