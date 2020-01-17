Black Lightning Book of Markovia Chapter 3 Synopsis Released

After a season of being harassed, blackmailed, and sometimes even hunted by the ASA, Jefferson and Anissa Pierce will team up with the shadowy, quasi-governmental organization in “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three,” the episode of Black Lightning that airs on February 3. The episode is written by Adam Gaudrone and Lynelle White, and will be directed by Bille Woodruff. I marks part three of the arc that comes out of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” establishes the post-“Crisis” world of Black Lightning, and brings the realization that Khalil (Jordan Calloway) is at least technically alive into a broader group of people.

The question, then, will become whether or not Khalil can be redeemed in light of everything he has been through over the last couple of seasons. Series star Christine Adams thinks…maybe?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, he killed his mother, so, I was pretty shocked by that,” Adams told reporters during a recent set visit. “I mean I must have read it in the script and I think I went and thought, ‘You’re not going to do that, he’s not going to kill his own mother.’ And then they did it. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s hardcore.’ So, based on that, I don’t know but we’ve also seen that’s so much technology is developing. It’s quite possible that some rewiring can happen. I mean, Dr Lynn’s looking at, what’s going on in his brain and all this kind of stuff. So, we’ll see.”

Of course, before she can do anything about that, she will have to deal with her debilitating Greenlight addiction, brought on by being drugged by the ASA. Now that she isn’t working there, “The Book of Markovia” has her really struggling to keep it together.

You can check the synopsis out below.

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DEMONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue battling her demons. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone & Lynelle White.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of All-American. “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three” debuts on February 3.

You can get caught up on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and Black Lightning on The CW app and CW Seed.