Thunder Fights for Freeland in Black Lightning The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace” Preview

The CW has released a promo for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace,” the upcoming eighth episode of Black Lightning‘s third season set to air on Monday, December 2. The episode will be the last episode of Black Lightning ahead of the network’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, an event that will see Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) joining the Arrowverse in his first-ever crossover appearance. That event kicks off on December 8.

After a tense episode this week which saw the ASA occupation force become more brutal than ever — and Black Lightning clash with them — it looks like things are only going to get worse, this time culminating in a serious battle between the forces of resistance and the forces of occupation. From the looks of things in the video above, though, Thunder will be suiting up again to join her father, Black Lightning, as they fight for Freeland, a fight that has seen the titular hero become angrier this season.

“I think he’s angrier, and, I think he has the right to be,” series star Cress Williams told reporters on the set of Black Lightning. “Going from season one, his school was successful, his daughters were safe, and then, you progress to being locked up, over a month, and then coming out to an occupation. And nobody is safe. So, he’s tried to do things the right way, and play by the rules and then, sees the repercussions of that. So he’s angry.”

RESISTANCE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) goes up against the ASA. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues to manipulate Lynn (Christine Adams). Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Jake Waller. Original airdate 12/2/2019.

For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.