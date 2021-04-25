Black Lightning: "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two", the eleventh episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season. The episode will air on Monday, May 10th. At the end of last week's "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three: Things Fall Apart," Khalil (Jordan Calloway) offers to come back to Freeland to help deal with Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) and from the sound of things in this new episode recap, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) will take him up on that offer, presumably bringing Khalil -- and Painkiller -- back to Freeland.

Khalil left Freeland near the end of Season 3, heading to Akashic Valley to start his life over. As viewers saw in the episode "Painkiller", he's looking for a way to deal with the lethal Painkiller part of his persona, though he soon finds himself having to work with his dark side in order to deal with the mysterious Maya who just so happens to be A.S.A. Agent Odell's daughter and she's up to some shady dealings. The episode serves as a backdoor pilot for a potential Painkiller spinoff series.

"It's a completely different tone from Black Lightning, which was what made me extremely excited about it too," Calloway said in a previous interview. "We're showcasing other cultures and other types of people, which I think is a blast. It feels good to showcase that for other audience members to be drawn in for them as well. In the pilot, Philky tells Khalil he's not an Asian tech sidekick and that was right on time. But the ladies will also love seeing Asian Bae. Even my sister was like, 'Slip me his number,' And I was like, 'You're married. What is going on?'"

You can check out the synopsis for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two" below.

"RECKLESS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) takes Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer to help. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself wrestling with what could be the biggest decision of her life. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) follows through on a hunch. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Asheleigh O. Conley and directed by Bille Woodruff."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two" airs May 10th.