Black Lightning Star Cress Williams Teases His Possible Arrowverse Future

Black Lightning ended after four seasons on Monday with the titular hero hanging up his suit and passing on the fight for Freeland to his daughters. However, while the series may be over and Black Lightning mostly retired, it may not be the last fans see of the hero. Cress Williams, who plays Black Lightning, told Entertainment Weekly that one of his last lines in the series finale changed a bit because of the possibility the character could appear elsewhere in the Arrowverse.

"Well, I tweaked it just lightly," Williams said of his character's retirement announcement. "A bit of an inside story: the original piece of dialogue said that I full-on retire. I don't know if any of these things are going to come to fruition, so they're not set in stone, but I have had people from The Flash reach out, asking if I'd come do some work with them. So they had kind of tentatively reached out months before we shot the finale. So in anticipating me leaving that door open, and anticipation of that being a possibility, that's why I changed it slightly to basically say, 'I'm done in Freeland and just kind of like giving Freeland over to my daughter.' So that if I show up somewhere else, I haven't contradicted anything."

If Williams were to bring Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning to The Flash, it would certainly fit in with what The CW president Mark Pedowitz told the press this week regarding five upcoming "event" episodes of The Flash this fall. Those episodes will feature cameo appearances from characters across the Arrowverse and will have a "crossover-type feel".

"We’re talking about other heroes from The CWverse that will come together in each episode," Pedowitz explained. "It will not quite be a crossover, but it will have a crossover-type feel."

Even though the event episodes won't be a true crossover like fans are accustomed to and nothing has been revealed about what characters will appear as of yet, Williams certainly seems very excited for the possibility.

"I really enjoyed the crossover last year," Williams said. "Specifically, I think me and Grant [Gustin], we're just very like-minded in how we approach the work, and we had really great conversations. One of my favorite scenes of doing this character was the scene between me and him in the library [on the Waverider in "Crisis on Infinite Earths."] So the thought of being able to go back and do an episode here or an episode there? Oh yeah, no, I'm down for that."

