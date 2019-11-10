Black Lightning Star Cress Williams Says One of His Favorite Scenes He Shot This Year Was With Grant Gustin

While The Flash is not likely to come to Freeland, it seems that during his time on the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, Black Lighting star Cress Williams shot a scene with The Flash’s Grant Gustin that is among his favorite things this season. Williams said that he could not say anything about the scene, but that he and Gustin immediately clicked, and apparently the result was something special. Williams, whose show has existed outside of the multiverse seen on shows like The Flash and Supergirl, will join “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in December, marking the first time Black Lightning has shared a space with any of The CW’s other supehreroes.

Of course, the show shoots in Atlanta, and part of what makes crossovers so “easy” to do on the other shows is the fact that they all film within about an hour of one another in the Vancouver area. It may, then, be that Williams won’t get many more opportunities to share the screen with The Flash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What stands out to me — and I think, just because it was totally different — was honestly a scene, I can’t tell you about anything, but, a scene that I did in Vancouver,” Williams told reporters after being asked about his favorite scenes so far this season. “That was a lot of fun. I think I can say it was with Grant….But, it was, you’re working with a new person, and a new environment…and, Grant and I, behind the scenes, discovered that we have a lot of the same sensibilities, when it comes to the work. And they wrote a scene that was really just a good person-to-person scene. It went by so fast, but, it was really fun to do.”

Given the scope of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” it’s borderline impossible to guess what any given scene between two characters might be, but considering what’s going on this season on The Flash, one might think that Black Lightning — a character who stands apart from The CW’s other superheroes in part because of his relationship with his daughters — might have some advice for Barry Allen, reeling from the loss of Nora at the end of last season.

Black Lightning does not have an episode in the crossover this year, and just loaned Williams out to the other shows. The series airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays on The CW.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.