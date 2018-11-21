‘Black Lightning’ Drops a Reference to a Major DC Universe Location

Tonight on Black Lightning, a reference to a significant DC Universe locale seems to be setting the stage for The Outsiders to take a front-and-center role in the show.

While minor, the reference is just the latest in a series of references to other characters close to Black Lightning’s circle in the comic book source material.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, titled “The Book of Blood Chapter Two: The Perdi.”

Shortly after Lynn’s disastrous press conference with the families of the Greenlight Babies, a news report on the television references the fictional nation of Markovia.

During the report, they also make reference to the Markovian royal family — who are actually pretty significant figures in the DC Universe.

The report references the death of King Viktor Markov, who is the father of Brion Markov, better known as the superhero Geo-Force. In the comics, after Viktor’s death, Brion’s older brother assumed the throne.

Geo-Force is a longtime member of the Outsiders team led by Batman, of which Black Lightning was a key member. He was also briefly a member of the Justice League. Brion’s half-sister Tara, better known as Terra, was briefly a member of the Teen Titans.

Recently, a report hit that Black Lightning was looking to cast a “Dr. Jace,” likely a version of Dr. Helga Jace. In comics, Jace was the royal scientist in the fictional nation of Markovia who used experiments to give super powers to the king’s youngest son, Brion Markov (better known as Geo-Force) and his half-sister Terra Markov. She ultimately ends up as a villain of the Outsiders, killed when she attempted to kill Metamorpho in Outsiders #27 in 1988.

With the death of A.S.A. leader Martin Proctor during the season one finale and Lady Eve’s (Jill Scott) death previously, bringing in a version of the sadistic Dr. Jace would provide Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) with someone to work with as he tries to eliminate Black Lightning once and for all. It also might be an opportunity for the show to explore a bit more of Whale’s criminal connections as it was revealed during the season that Whale has connections that allow him to enhance people who work for him…something that could be particularly useful now that Sionide is gone and Tobias’s relationship with Khalil appears to be on the outs.

Jace is an important component of “The Supermen Theory,” a conspiracy theory in Doomsday Clock that is destabilizing the political landscape of the DC Universe.

While Markovia has been used as a location on Arrow, no members of the Markovian royal family have appeared in the series. On Arrow, Brion Markov was a scientist working for Unidac Industries, and his “Markov Device” was the seismic disruptor used by Malcolm Merlyn and Moira Queen to create an artificial earthquake in Star City at the end of the show’s first season — a reference to Brion’s powers in the comics.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.