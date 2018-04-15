‘Black Lightning’ Prepares for a Fight in Season 1 Finale Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Shadow of Death: The Book of War”, next week’s season one finale of Black Lightning.

The episode will see the direct fallout of the altercation between Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), which saw Jefferson seriously injured, Garfield High visibly shaken, and Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) utilizing her powers in a major way.

“It’s going to be an ongoing struggle,” Adams, who plays Jennifer’s mother Lynn Stewart, explained to ComicBook.com at the beginning of the season. “I think what’s interesting about [Lightning] is that she’s reluctant. It’s not something that she necessarily wants to do. She wants to be like a normal teen, like we all did when we were teenagers. You don’t want to stand out. So I think it’s great that we’re coming at it from that angle. I think the assumption is that if you have super-powers, it’s so great and you want that — but what if its not?”

But beyond that, it’s unclear exactly where the season one finale will go, even with Black Lightning officially renewed earlier this month. As the photos hint, there will be plenty more going on with the villainous trio of Tobias, Syonide (), and Khalil (Jordan Calloway), the latter of whom is operating as the show’s version of Painkiller. And it looks like Martin Proctor (Gregg Henry) and the ASA will play a role as well, something that is sure to get politically relevant in the process.

“It is rooted in race as the world is now,” Krondon told ComicBook.com. “I think that it’s relatable to real life. Like, even though it’s a universe or multiverse or whatever you want to call it, right? It’s still very much so in today’s time. It’s dealing with the truths of today, whether you are a single mother, single father, student, gay or straight, black or white, dark or light, you know? It’s dealing with the truths and the realities that you may deal with of substance in your own life. And now we’re bringing them and bringing the situations to a head for the world to kinda deal with and hopefully have a great conversation about. That’s what I’m hoping happens that there’s a great conversation.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Shadow of Death: The Book of War” below.

The aftermath of the showdown with Black Lightning (Cress Williams) leaves everyone reeling. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) gathers his forces. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams and Damon Gupton also star.

The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.