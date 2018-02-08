‘Black Lightning’ Takes Flight in “Aches and Pains” Trailer

The CW has released a new promo for “Aches and Pains”, next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

As the promo shows, the episode will see both Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) dealing with their newfound superpowers. For Jennifer, this will involve fighting off a pair of a girls at the local skating rink, while Anissa appears to be practicing being a vigilante (while wearing her Catwoman costume from a few episodes back).

Meanwhile, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) will be continuing his protection of the town of Freeland, which somehow leads to him investigating his father’s murder.

In the series’ pilot, Jefferson said that he originally suited up as Black Lightning in order to punisher Tobias Whale after he literally stuffed newspaper articles down his father’s throat until Jefferson’s father choked to death on them.

From context, it seems that Pierce’s father was a reporter who was writing about crime in Freeland and may have come a little too close to the truth about Tobias.

“Jefferson believes that Tobias disappeared. Tobias on the other hand believes, well he doesn’t know about Jefferson, but he believes that he killed Black Lightning,” Williams told ComicBook.com. “So he believes he’s no more. And my character believes that he left, that he’s not in Freeland anymore. And so he’s been operating so underground that I didn’t know he existed anymore.”

“It’s not even until later on down the line that I realize all these things that I step out to go and try to find it in, and fight again, are tied to him.” Williams continued. “The One Hundred has always existed but, you know, you figured that they weren’t as strong as they used to be. But then we start to discover that old villains have weird dynamics.”

Black Lightning airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT following The Flash on The CW. “Aches and Pains” will debut on February 13.