7 Most Comic Book Accurate Arrowverse Characters

The Arrowverse offered the best comic book adaptation concerning world-building on live-action television, and several characters were extremely accurate to their comic book counterparts. There were some characters who experienced significant changes, with Oliver Queen’s Green Arrow almost nothing like his DC Comics counterpart. However, there were other characters that either perfectly exhibited the personalities and characteristics of the comic characters or just felt like perfect representations of the often decades-old characters fans had grown to love. Even if the costumes were not completely accurate or their origins changed, these characters ended up being perfect televised adaptations of classic DC heroes and villains.

Here are seven Arrowverse characters who ended up perfectly representing their DC Comics counterparts.

7) The Flash

Image Courtesy of The CW

Grant Gustin was so great as Barry Allen that DCU fans have been begging James Gunn to cast him to play the movie version. Flash is not the veteran hero that he ended up being in DC Comics, especially after Wally West introduced a younger version in the 80s and 90s. However, the Arrowverse Flash delivered what DC fans expect from the Scarlet Speedster.

He is a genuine hero, and he seeks to save people above all else. Flash has a weird connection with his famed rogues’ gallery, which carried over to the Arrowverse, and he has his close-knit group of allies in both as well. Add in little quirks, like Barry always being late despite being the fastest man alive, and this is the Flash that DC Comics fans deserve.

6) Captain Cold

Image Courtesy of The CW

The one thing that really makes Flash’s rogues’ gallery unique in comics is that they mainly operate with a sense of morals, and if they work with someone who crosses those lines, they often become more antiheroes to stop them. Captain Cold in the Arrowverse shows that complicated relationship with the law perfectly. In Flash, he was a villain, but when he helped the heroes, it made sense.

When Captain Cold and Heatwave joined the Legends of Tomorrow, it showed this on an even greater level. Captain Cold is the one character in the Arrowverse from Flash’s rogues who bears the greatest similarity to what these amazing villains look like in the comics. While Wentworth Miller is cooler than Leonard Snart ever was in the comics, it was still a pretty accurate representation of the character.

5) Ra’s al Ghul

Image Courtesy of The CW

While Ra’s al Ghul looked nothing like the character from the comics, that isn’t as important as his actions and characteristics are. The Arrowverse changed him from a Batman villain to a Green Arrow villain, but that actually worked here. If anything, the Arrowverse showed his subtle evil, yet arrogant and brutal motivations. It was much better than the Batman Begins adaptation of the villain.

Honestly, Ra’s al Ghul is the best adapted villain in Arrow’s entire run, and the one villain who seemed most like the comics, alongside Deathstroke. While the third season’s story was a drop-off in quality from the first two, Ra’s al Ghul was still the best part of that season and was something that could have been even better if he had gotten to face Batman, which never ended up happening.

4) Jay Garrick

Image Courtesy of The CW

If anything, Jay Garrick was a love letter to fans of the forgotten classic 1990s Flash live-action TV show. Bringing back John Wesley Shipp to play Jay Garrick, after he played Barry Allen in that earlier show, was brilliant casting. Having him as an older and more rounded Flash from Earth-3 made him shine as the original Golden Age Flash from DC Comics.

Interestingly, when Jay Garrick showed up in Flash Season 3, he quickly became one of the show’s best characters, which speaks volumes about both Shipp and the character himself. Jay was a great Golden Age character, and the Arrowverse treated him with the respect that he deserved.

3) John Constantine

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Constantine movie was great, although it received terrible reviews and fan hate when released in 2005. Most of the fan complaints surrounded Keanu Reeves starring as John Constantine because he was nothing like his comic book counterpart. While it was a fun movie and has become a cult classic, it wasn’t the comic book Constantine. On the other hand, Matt Ryan from the Arrowverse is a perfect John Constantine.

While this started outside the Arrowverse, bringing Matt Ryan’s Constantine into the fold in Legends of Tomorrow was masterful thinking. Matt looks like Constantine from the comics; he acts and moves like John, and he has the perfect personality to fit this broken character. There isn’t a more comic-book-accurate hero in the Arrowverse than John Constantine.

2) Deathstroke

Image Courtesy of The CW

Deathstroke was one of the first villains introduced in the Arrowverse, although he was also an ally early in Arrow. Of course, he met Oliver Queen when the young man ended up stranded on an island after the shipwreck that killed his father. He helped Oliver survive and trained him to be a hero before he ended up revealing his identity as a villain.

This entire story shows how complicated Deathstroke is in the comics. He is a villain, a murderer, and has done countless bad things. However, he has also proven to be an ally, an antihero, and someone who often helps heroes, if only for selfish reasons. As a man who swiftly changes sides when the wind changes direction, he is a perfect representation of Slade Wilson from the comics. He is also as deadly and skilled in the Arrowverse as in the comics, and is a great page-to-screen adaptation.

1) Reverse Flash

Image Courtesy of The CW

Honestly, forget about the costume and the villainy. What really makes Reverse Flash so memorable in the comics is that he might be the pettiest villain of all time. He hated Flash because he was a huge Flash fan from the future. However, when he discovers he will become Flash’s greatest enemy, he sets out to achieve that, which leads to some terrible decisions.

Honestly, Reverse Flash in the Arrowverse carried that pettiness over perfectly. Portrayed by both Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher, his motivations and actions perfectly matched the DC Comics character, and he remains one of the Arrowverse’s greatest villains for that reason.

