‘Black Lightning’: Official Synopsis Released for “Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Exodus,” the first part of Black Lightning season two’s “Book of Rebellion,” which will air next week.

The episode picks up where this week’s game-changer ended, with the Sange de-powered, Looker in ASA custody, and Jennifer Pierce on the lam with Khalil, better known as Tobias Whale’s enforcer, Painkiller. It seems as though both the rebellion and the exodus in the title refer to those two star-crossed lovers.

The episode will also see the debut of Kearran Giovanni in the role of Cutter, and — bad news for Black Lightning and company — she’s working for Tobias, hoping to track down the kids. Giovanni has been cast in a recurring role for Black Lightning season 2, and her Cutter is described as a “smart, proud, tough, and beautiful woman more than able to best a man in combat” (via Deadline) and she also happens to be a mercenary that was trained by British Intelligence.

Fans will know Giovanni from TNT’s Major Crimes where she played the role of Amy Sykes. Major Crimes recently concluded after six seasons, but Giovanni will also be seen on CBS’s Bull in an upcoming episode. Other projects Giovanni’s been a part of include Dynasty, Designated Survivor, Beauty and the Beast, Royal Pains, and the long-running soap One Life To Live, where she played the role of Dr. Vivan Wright.

You can see the official synopsis below.

ESCAPE – The Pierce family is reeling in the wake of Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) disappearance. Jefferson (Cress Williams), Lynn (Christine Adams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) all gather to discuss the most effective way to find her. After learning that Jennifer is with Khalil (Jordan Calloway), Lynn goes to Detective Henderson (Damon Gupton) to ask him to issue a warrant for Khalil’s arrest. Meanwhile, Jennifer and Khalil are doing their best to stay off the grid but Tobias’s (Marvin Jones III) new henchwoman Cutter (guest star Kearran Giovanni, “Major Crimes”) is closing in on them. James Remar also stars. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode written by Jake Waller.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash. “Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus” will debut on December 4.