Black Lightning: "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One", the penultimate episode of Black Lightning set to air on Monday, May 17. As has been the case with most of the episode synopsis during The CW series' fourth and final season, there isn't much revealed in terms of details but from what the synopsis does say, it certainly sounds like Tobias (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) is preparing his end game in his ongoing battle against Black Lightning and the Pierce family.

Considering the major moves that Tobias has made in recent episodes -- having Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) framed for embezzlement and then using Lynn Pierce's (Christine Adams) research to nullify metahuman powers -- it may very well seem like the villain has gotten the upper hand in Freeland. However, the synopsis also reveals that Jefferson isn't ready to stand down yet, embracing weakness as strength.

You can check out the synopsis below.

PENULTIMATE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is focusing on an end game. Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom.

It was announced last fall that the fourth season of Black Lightning would be the series' last. Earlier this season, a backdoor pilot for a Painkiller spinoff series aired as well.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre," series creator Salim Akil told Variety in a statement. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers, and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible," Akil added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network, and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One" airs May 17.