‘Black Lightning’: First Look at Lady Eve in “Lawanda: The Book of Burial” Promo

After last night’s episode of Black Lightning, tensions in Freeland are starting to boil over. But while Jefferson Pierce attempts to protect the citizens, he’ll have to contend with another criminal other than Tobias Whale.

The trailer for “Lawanda: The Book of Burial” revealed singer and actor Jill Scott’s debut on the series as Lady Eve, The CW’s version of the DC Comics supervillain.

Lady Eve was first hinted at in the pilot of the series, when Jefferson attends a fundraising event for Garfield High School, where he serves as principal. In a quick scene, his secretary advises him to “turn on the charm” to impress a potential donor, Lady Eve from the Blackbird Funeral Parlor.

This would be her first on screen appearance in the series, and it hints that Scott’s take on Lady Eve will continue to have an impact on Black Lightning.

In the comic books, Lady Eve joins the Kobra Cult, aiding fellow villain Jeffrey Franklin Burr AKA Kobra in his plans to use mind control on high ranking officials of the US Army so that he could steal a defense program satellite and blackmail the government. Fans may also recall that while Kobra has had clashes with numerous heroes, namely Batman and his Outsiders, when he expanded his operations to the Midwest, his base of operations was Keystone City — putting him firmly in Flash territory.

Of course, the Black Lightning universe exists on its own right now, as the series gains its own feet don’t expect to see crossovers with the other CW superhero shows. But maybe in time, Lady Eve will find her way on Earth-1 where she’ll take on the Scarlet Speedster.

It’s also interesting to note that Lady Eve is the second major villain to join the series, joining Tobias Whale. Both characters are played by musical artists, Scott as Lady Eve while rapper Marvin “Krondon” Jones III plays Whale.

Who knows if that will be a recurring aspect of the villains in Black Lightning, but so far they are two-for-two with their casting choices.

Black Lightning‘s next episode, “Lawanda: The Book of Burial,” airs Tuesday, January 30th on The CW.