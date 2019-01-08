‘Black Lightning’ Midseason Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros,” the midseason premiere of Black Lightning, due out in two weeks.

The critically-acclaimed series broke off for the year in the middle of “The Book of Rebellion,” which sees Jennifer Pierce and her boyfriend Khalil/Painkiller on the road together, running from Tobias Whale, who has it in for Khalil.

“You know, what’s funny about it is, it’s where Jennifer and Khalil’s heart lies,” Jordan Calloway, who plays Khalil, said during a set visit. “It’s one of protection, one of love. You have Jennifer where she’s just trying to figure herself out. Both of them are starting with identity crisis. They’re high schoolers. They going through the teen angst. Except now you’re going to go ahead and throw in special abilities into that. That’s a whole nother world. Here you have Jennifer where she doesn’t even understand her powers. She doesn’t even understand what she’s capable of. She just sees the reaction of that, which is destruction which hurts people. Whereas with Khalil, he’s realizing these special abilities, where he’s reacting with rage and it’s also damaged other people. But he’s also realizing the situation, his surroundings, with Tobias as well. Where it’s like, “Crap now I gotta be careful because I don’t want to be anyone else into that.”

While all of that is going on, her family continues looking for her, and it sounds like they may finally be desperate enough to look past the recent conflicts Jefferson has had with William Henderson and ask him for help.

Black Lightning steps into the time slot vacated by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will take an extended hiatus and come back later in the year to end its fourth season. In the meantime, Black Lightning will wrap up its season and bring on the first on-screen appearances of Lightning, Jennifer’s costumed identity.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

PLANS

Still on the run, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) succumb to their feelings for one another and begin planning their future together. Meanwhile, Jefferson (Cress Williams) approaches Henderson (Damon Gupton) with a favor. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star.

Benny Nzingha Stewart directed the episode written by Jan Nash & J. Allen Brown.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW. “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros” debuts on January 21.