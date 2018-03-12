‘Black Lightning’: Pierce Family Trailer Released

The CW has released a new series trailer for Black Lightning.

The trailer focuses on the heart of the DC Comics-inspired superhero series, the Pierce family and features each of the members of the family talking about the titular hero as while also displaying the show’s many critical accolades. You can check out the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most of the footage used in the trailer comes from episodes we’ve already seen, near the end of this latest look at the series we see what might be our first significant look at Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) with her powers — something that’s been hinted at but not revealed yet in the series — as well as Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) revealing to Jennifer that their father, Jefferson (Cress Williams) is actually Black Lightning. It’s fitting that the trailer focuses on family as it’s something that has been central to the show from its inception, but Jennifer learning her father’s secret is something that is going to have a significant impact on Jennifer. McClain told reporters during a set visit last year Jennifer will have some resentment.

“Parents aren’t exactly supposed to keep secrets from their children…. This should be an open environment where we can talk, and ‘you guys always tell me talk to you about stuff, but this is something you kept from me,’” McClain said. “Because the girls don’t know that their father is Black Lightning. She’s just like, ‘what?!’ She feels like her world has been turned upside down and there’s some anger and some resentment there for sure.”

Jennifer getting her own powers is also going to complicate the family dynamic.

“Well, Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,” McClain said. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that. Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. TO have this happen to her is a huge deal, and she feels like an alien on Earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with; it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

Also, interesting to see is a brief look at Anissa in her updated Thunder costume, something that audiences have had a peek at thanks to a promotional image shared by The CW late last year but n ow that Anissa knows about her father’s heroics and he hers, hopefully we’ll get to see the elder Pierce sister in action in her proper costume very soon.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c after episodes of The Flash on The CW.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!