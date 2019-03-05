‘Black Lightning’ Recap: Freeland’s Getting Weird in “Original Sin”

Jefferson fights with an old acquaintance, Jennifer tries to find a dope superhero suit, and Anissa is worried about her girlfriend. Here’s what happened in tonight’s episode of Black Lightning.

As always, massive spoilers for the latest episode of Black Lightning follow.

Lala’s back from the dead and he confronts Jefferson, who’s staying late at work. Lala ends up shooting Jefferson in the shoulder, because the former seems to be suffering from schizophrenic hallucinations. Jefferson is able to withdraw the bullet, cauterize the wound, and wrestle the gun away from his captor. The standoff ends.

Gambi’s designing a new suit for Jennifer, who has a tough time staying focused. Lynn and Gambi try to remind her about the practicality of a super suit — but Jennifer storms off to rant to her sister. Eventually, Gambi and Jennifer begin testing a prototype of the suit.

Lynn and Agent Odell are putting one of the pod kids through testing at the new ASA location, but the two can’t stop fighting about the purpose the pod kids are supposed to serve. Before long, Odell locks Lynn out of the secure part of the facility so that he can push the limits with the testing.

Anissa leaves to try tracking down Grace. She locates an apartment at Grace could be hiding out but an older man answers the door and tells her to leave. After Anissa leaves, we see that the man’s actually Grace, who’s able to shapeshift. Anissa returns later suited up and breaks into the apartment, where she finds the rotting corpse of a horse that’s been mutilated. Grace — in her alternate form — leaps out of the shadows and begins fighting Anissa. Grace escapes.

The family gathers for dinner and they each talk about their days and it’s revealed that somebody’s watching them through cameras placed around the Pierce house. It’s revealed that Odell and a select few ASA agents are the ones spying on the Pierce family.

As the agents go to leave the hotel room, Odell shoots them in the back.

Other tidbits from tonight’s episode:

Inspector Henderson is investigating Todd Green for his connection to Tobias

Green is apparently killed by Tobias to begin tying up loose ends.

Black Lightning airs on The CW Tuesday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central.

