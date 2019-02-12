‘Black Lightning’ Faces a Ghost in New Preview

Black Lightning may be taking a few weeks off before returning on March 4th, but when it does the titular hero may very well be seeing ghosts.

In a promo for the upcoming 14th episode of The CW series’ second season it appears that someone is out to shoot Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and, as the promo teases, “when a hero falls, the dead will rise.”

Currently there’s not much known about the episode, but after this week’s episode fans can expect things to get complicated. Monday’s “Pillar of Fire” saw Tobias (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) wake up one of the metahumans he acquired — Marcus– who, along with Cutter and Dr. Jace escape with the pod kids. This delivers them directly into Tobias’ control and he plans to sell them off to the highest bidder.

There’s also the matter of the Markovians who themselves have designs on Lynn for her work with the pod kids. It’s revealed tonight that as Markovia has been trying to create an army of metahumans, the Markovians are attempting to capture Lynn because of her expertise on the matter. That specific issue may come into play in the upcoming episode as seen in the promo Lynn reaches out to someone — presumably Jefferson — to make sure they’re okay only for the call to go to voicemail.

Fans will have to wait to see who is on the other end of that call as well as which “ghosts” return to haunt Jefferson. All of The CW’s superhero shows are on break the week of February 24th. Instead, Black Lightning will re-air “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros” on Monday, February 25th and you can check out the synopsis for that episode below.

PLANS – Still on the run, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) succumb to their feelings for one another and begin planning their future together. Meanwhile, Jefferson (Cress Williams) approaches Henderson (Damon Gupton) with a favor. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Benny Nzingha Stewart directed the episode written by Jan Nash & J. Allen Brown. Original airdate 1/21/2019.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.