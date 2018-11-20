‘Black Lightning’: “The Perdi” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi”, the sixth episode of Black Lightning‘s second season.

Based off of where things went in tonight’s installment, it’s pretty safe to say that the episode will be on a sort of new ground, especially following the death of Peter Gambi (James Remar) at the beginning of this episode. Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) seem to be taking Gambi’s memory with them as they fight for Freeland, so it will be interesting to see where things go next.

“Sometimes it recedes into the background, but a sense of duty and a sense of trying to balance things out is a guiding theme for a lot of people I know’s lives.” Remar told reporters during a recent visit to the show’s set. “And I don’t feel that Gambi is any different. It feels he has a real responsibility to rub out some of the bad stuff of the past, and balance and equalize things. Now there is, in episode 5 of this season…I don’t know what I’m not supposed to tell, but there’s a tension that occurs. And when the tension breaks, there’s a reconciliation that the fact that Gambi and Jefferson are family is clearly stated. There is no ambiguity about it at all. And my kids have been mad at me for long periods of time, but I’m always their dad and that’s always number one.”

And based off of what we already know about the episode, it looks like Emily Briggs/Looker (Sofia Vassilieva) will be making her television debut.

Originally introduced in Batman and The Outsiders #25 back in 1985, Emily Briggs/Looker has had an interesting history. Kidnapped by an underground civilization called Abyssia, Emily was exposed to cosmic rays when Halley’s Comet passed by Earth, revealing her heritage and unlocking her metahuman powers that made her incredibly beautiful and powerful. She joined up with The Outsiders heroically and later, was turned into a vampire, though her metahuman abilities spared her many traditional vampire weaknesses.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.