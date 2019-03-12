‘Black Lightning’: “The Omega” Season Finale Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for next week’s Season 2 finale of Black Lightning, “The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega.”

The episode, which will air Monday, March 18, is the second part of a two-part finale that kicked off with this week’s “The Alpha”. In that episode, Tobias unleashed one of his ill-gotten metahumans to not only exact revenge on those who stood in his way, but also to create a sales video as his current goal is to sell the metahumans off to the highest bidder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s Tobias (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and his machinations that appear to be the focus of “The Omega”. While Tobias is determined to end Black Lightning (Cress Williams), the powerful villain has a target on his back thanks to two people he’s wronged: the perpetually coming back from the dead Lala and Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain, who is determined to end Tobias in order to get justice for Khalil.

However, it’s Jennifer’s determination to avenge Khalil has also left her fate in question as Black Lightning heads into its season finale. While Gambi (James Remar) has been developing super suit for Jennifer, he hasn’t quite perfected it so Jennifer overloads, power-wise. At the end of “The Alpha”, Jennifer suits up against everyone’s orders and goes after Tobias. Unfortunately, her suit doesn’t work, and she does overpower very quickly with the young woman collapsing in the street while Gambi rushes to her aid. It’s this kind of overpowering that McClain spoke about at San Diego Comic-Con last year when talking about Jennifer’s powers, though at the time she was specifically addressing the character’s use of therapy as a coping mechanism.

“I love that they’re tackling it from that perspective of getting her a therapist because as you can see in Season One, Jennifer had so many psychological issues with getting these powers,” McClain told reporters during last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “She did not want them. She already felt like an outsider being a part of this amazing family and living on the house on top of the hill, and so adding super powers on top of it just made things worse for her. So bringing the therapist in really is gonna help her control her powers. Because she’s so powerful — her cells create pure energy — so if she gets really pissed off, that’s not gonna be a good situation.”

Black Lightning‘s Season 2 finale, “The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega”, airs Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Are you excited for Black Lightning‘s Season 2 finale? Let us know in the comments below.