$60 AAA Game Made Free on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Xbox One and Xbox Series X users can grab a $60 AAA game for free right now, seemingly for a limited time. The game in question is a 2018 release from developer Arc System Works and publisher Bandai Namco, which made it an Xbox One game at the time of its release. However, it was ported to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in 2024. And now it is available for free for owners of either or both Xbox consoles. As you may know, this is a rare opportunity, as seldom are games made free on Xbox consoles like they are on other platforms like Steam or Epic Games Store.

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More specifically, as Wario64 reports, right now, all Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can grab Dragon Ball FighterZ for free. To get the Bandai Namco game for free, you will need to install the Xbox One version that is currently available with the Xbox Free Play Days promotion, which makes a few games free-to-play for this weekend. Once you have this version for free, upgrade it to the Xbox Series X version. To do this, you will need to launch the game. Then, quit the game and restart your console. If it worked, your “Owned Games” library will have two versions, allowing you to permanently keep the game even after the promotion ends.

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One of 2018’s Best Games

At the moment of writing this, none of the impacted parties — Arc System Works, Bandai Namco, or Xbox — have commented on this situation. In the past, when free game loopholes like this have manifested, they have been honored, most of the time, at least. This isn’t always the case, though, so be prepared for the free claim to potentially be revoked.

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, it is a 2.5D Dragon Ball fighting game. Upon release, it earned an 87 on Metacritic, which ranks it among the best fighting games of the previous console generation. To this end, it won Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards the year it came out. Meanwhile, its consumer reception was pretty similar. To this end, it has a 4 out of 5 stars on the Xbox Store with Xbox One and Xbox Series X users.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Xbox conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.