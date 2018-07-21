‘Black Lightning’ Releases Comic-Con Trailer

Black Lightning‘s first season ended with the Pierce family coming together to take down a major threat to the people of Freeland — and now we have an idea of what comes next.

At the panel for The CW series at San Diego Comic-Con today, fans were treated to an epic new sizzle reel showcasing some of the best moments of Black Lightning’s first season, hyping fans up for all of the action to come in the series’ second season.

As fans will recall, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) along with his daughters Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain), wife Lynn (Christine Adams) and family friend Peter Gambi (James Remar) took down Martin Proctor, leader of the shady government agency the A.S.A. which had been experimenting on kids in Freeland. However, even though Proctor is out of the picture, other major threats remain, especially that of Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), a dangerous gang leader who has always been a thorn in Black Lightning‘s side.

While Whale has long been a threat to Black Lightning and Freeland more generally, the Season 1 finale revealed Whale getting access to information that Proctor had been keeping locked up in a brief case. Whatever is in that briefcase audiences didn’t see but it made Whale very happy. The gangster declared himself the king of Freeland — something that will clearly be a challenge for Black Lightning and his family.

Another challenge Black Lightning and his family will face will be the increased presence of Khalil Payne/Painkiller. It was announced during the panel that Jordan Calloway has been upped to series regular for next season.

“I’m thrilled to have Jordan upped to a series regular,” Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil said in a statement. “He was a great asset to our show in the role of Khalil/Painkiller during season one, and now that he has evolved into Painkiller, I can’t wait for you all to see him in season two.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Black Lightning‘s second season below.

Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces. His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) is a medical student, part-time teacher and dedicated social activist. She is also the super hero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson’s youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father’s athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited super powers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She’s also an accomplished medical researcher who is fast becoming an expert in metahuman medicine. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of the declined urban community that is the fictional city of Freeland, including corrupt officials and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100.

Worse, Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III), an infamous gangster, plagues this city and increasingly, metahumans with superpowers will prey upon the city, too. Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson’s surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar), as well as Jefferson’s friend and neighbor, the committed and scrupulously honest Deputy Police Chief Henderson (Damon Gupton).

Black Lightning will return with new episodes on Tuesday, October 9th at 9/8c after The Flash on The CW.