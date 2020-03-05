Black Lightning Season Finale Photos Tease Epic Showdown

The CW has released a sizeable batch of photos for “The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation”, next week’s Season 3 finale for Black Lightning. The episode will bring to a conclusion the season-long journey for the city of Freeland that has been under occupation and under threat of Markovian war since the season premiere — with that war being something that was teased even in the Season 2 finale. While that journey has taken some unexpected turns over the season’s course — including Black Lightning’s world being merged into the new Earth-Prime as a result of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” — it now all comes down to a final battle with Gravedigger.

And that battle with Gravedigger is going to be a challenging one. The season’s penultimate episode on Monday revealed that Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) is virtually unstoppable due to their being no limit to the number of metahuman powers he can absorb via Lynn’s (Christine Adams) serum. On top of that, he’s also apparently Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) uncle, which could complicate matters could the showdown come down to life or death stakes.

Of course, there are more things at play than just Gravedigger’s arrival. The question of what’s become of Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) remains with Lala (William Catlett) still on his trail. Lady Eve (Jill Scott) is also making a play, looking to get back her place of power thanks to a deal with Agent Odell Bill Duke). There’s also the matter of Khalil (Jordan Calloway), who is now the “personality” behind the firewall with Painkiller on the loose again and determined to take out the Pierce family once and for all.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

“The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”). Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland.”

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Book of War: Chapter Three” will debut on March 9.

