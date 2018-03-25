‘Black Lightning’ and Thunder Investigate in “The Book of Redemption” Photos

The CW has released promotional photos for “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption,” this week’s upcoming episode of Black Lightning.

The photos — which you can check out in the gallery below — show Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Thunder/Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) teaming up again, this time to rescue several long-missing kids. Last week’s episode saw Peter Gambi (James Remar) discovering where what appeared to be the bodies of the kids who disappeared in Freeland thirty years ago were being kept. However, as was revealed in a preview for the episode, it turns out that those missing kids are actually alive, having been kept in some sort of suspended animation. And finding those kids may shed some light on new, troubling disappearances of children in Freeland as well.

The episode will also pick back up with the younger Pierce daughter, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) learning more about her newly-discovered powers. The episode preview showed Jennifer undergoing some tests with her mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), explaining that Jennifer’s powers cause her cells to create “pure energy”, giving her powers much like that of her father’s. The revelation and continued exploration of her powers is something that McClain told reporters during a recent set visit that Jennifer will struggle with.

“Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,” McClain said. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that, but Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. To have this happen to her is a huge deal and she feels like an alien on earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with, it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8con The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption” airs March 27th.