Black Lightning Synopsis Teases a Death Coming Up in “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”

It sounds like hope is in short supply in Freeland.

On January 30, just one week after Black Lightning‘s second episode, “LaWanda: The Book of Hope,” comes “LaWanda: the Book of Burial.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

No word on exactly who or what they will be burying, but officially-released photos depict the character of LaWanda holding a photograph of what appears to be a missing child, so the odds seems good that Black Lightning might not have been able to help save that kid.

You can check out the official synopsis for the January 30 episode below.

HOLDING OUT HOPE — As Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) tries to determine if the community can survive without the help of Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) starts to come into her own. Meanwhile, Jefferson and Lynn (Christine Adams) try and figure out their new dynamic.

Finally, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) reveals to her parents that she has been grappling with something big. James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.

The episode was written by Jan Nash and directed by Mark Tonderai.

Black Lightning will have a red carpet premiere on Saturday in Washington, D.C. as part of the “DC in D.C.” event. It will premiere on The CW next Tuesday, January 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“LaWanda: The Book of Burial” will premiere on January 30.