‘Black Lightning’ Uncovers a Conspiracy in “The Book of Redemption” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption”, the Black Lightning episode which will air on March 27.

As you can see in the video above, the episode will pick up some of the narrative threads from this week’s “The Book of Little Black Lies”, particularly with Jennifer (China Anne McClain) learning more about her newly-discovered powers. The preview shows Jennifer undergoing some tests with her mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), explaining that her powers are causing her cells to create “pure energy”, giving Jennifer powers much like that of her father Jefferson/Black Lightning (Cress Williams). It’s a revelation that Jennifer appears to struggle with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,” McClain told reporters during a recent visit to the set. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that, but Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. To have this happen to her is a huge deal and she feels like an alien on earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with, it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

The episode also picks up something hinted at in “The Book of Little Black Lies” and that is the fate of the group of superpowered kids who went missing in Freeland years ago. This week, Gambi finds what appears to the bodies of those lost children but in “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption” it’s revealed that those missing children aren’t dead at all. They’re instead being kept in suspended animation and, further complicating matters, kids are going missing again.

The question of death also looks like it will come up in a different context in the episode as well. The preview shows Lala (William Catlett) continuing to grapple with his mysterious resurrection and even though he declares that there is no such thing as death, ghosts of those he killed are around to tell him otherwise.

You can also check out the official episode synopsis below.

SECRETS AND LIES – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) attempts to rescue several long-missing children reveals a secret he did not anticipate, and its resulting connections. Gambi (James Remar) struggles to stay strong while in a compromising position. Jefferson begins to view things differently.

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star.

The episode was written by Pat Charles and directed by Eric Laneuville.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption” will debut on March 27.