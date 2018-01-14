‘Black Lightning’s Christine Adams Says Comic Book Fans Would Give the Show Legitimacy

Tonight, audiences got their first look at Black Lightning, as the upcoming CW series had its world premiere in Washington, D.C. as part of DC Entertainment‘s DC in D.C. event.

The two-night event, which also featured the premiere of Batman: Gotham By Gaslight, centered on the socially- and politically-relevant comics and TV shows currently being produced by DC, ranging from Mister Miracle to Supergirl to Black Lightning.

On the carpet before the pilot was screened for audiences, Black Lightning series star Christine Adams said that she had read ComicBook.com’s recent, positive review of the pilot and explained that reviews matter to the cast particularly when they come from the comics space.

“You guys are the legitimacy of doing a comic book show in the sense that the people who read comics and love that kind of material, it matters to us what they think,” Adams told ComicBook.com “We know that this is an environment where there’s a lot of superhero shows, so the fact that it’s resonating with you is really exciting.”

Adams plays Lynn Pierce, ex-wife of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and a big part of why he stepped away from being Black Lightning years before the show’s story begins. As we saw recently, at least one of her daughters — Anissa, played by Nafessa Williams — will take on her own costumed, superhero identity before the first season is up.

“It’s going to be an ongoing struggle” for her character, Adams admitted. Lynn was never comfortable with her husband putting his life on the line to be a superhero, and it seems unlikely that she will be any happier to see that her teenage daughter has decided to pick up that particular family legacy.

While select audiences at DC in DC were able to see screenings of Black Lightning tonight, fans will have their chance to watch the anticipated new show on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following the midseason premiere of The Flash on The CW.

Keep your eye on ComicBook.com over the next couple of days for lots more from the premiere of Black Lightning.