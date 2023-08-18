Blue Beetle Star Susan Sarandon Wraps Filming

As production on Warner Bros.' Blue Beetle draws closer to its end, Susan Sarandon has wrapped production on the DC Comics adaptation. Sarandon is set to play Victoria Kord in the film, and will be the movie's villain. It is not immediately clear whether Victoria will be related to Ted Kord, who was the Blue Beetle for a time in the comics, or whether the name is just a wink-and-a-nod reference to the character's past. In the source material, Ted Kord's father Thomas Kord has sometimes been depicted as having unsavory business ties, but his mother has never been named.

Mayans MC star Raoul Max Trujillo was previously announced to have joined the cast as as Carapax the Indestructable Man, a foe of the original Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett (the order goes Garrett-Kord-Jaime Reyes). It's likely that Trujillo and Sarandon's characters will be working together in the new movie.

The Bull Durham star was added to the cast back in April, after rumors that the role could go to Sharon Stone.

Besides Sarandon, Blue Beetle stars Cobra Kai standout Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle alongside Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year about the film. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Directed by Angel Manuel Sota from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcoce, a first look at concept art for the movie previously teased what the iconic character's suit will look like on the big screen. Previously set to be an HBO Max exclusive, DC's Blue Beetle is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 18, 2023.