Booster Gold To Appear in ‘Batman’ #45

The greatest hero you’ve never heard of is coming to Gotham City!

…Well, coming back to Gotham City, since technically he was born there. But he hasn’t been born there yet — that’s like another 400 years from now, and then…well, it’s complicated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Booster Gold, currently appearing in Action Comics alongside Superman, will come to Batman in April, traveling back through the Dark Knight’s past in order to find a younger version of himself.

Artist Tony Daniel will join writer Tom King for “The Travelers,” a storyline in which Booster comes to Gotham City in order to enlist the aid of Batman and Catwoman in finding a younger version of himself, who is on a mission to kidnap an even younger version of himself.

Time travel is weird, you guys.

For the uninitiated, Booster Gold was born in the 25th Century, where he was a star athlete before a gambling scandal forced him out of the sport and into a life of infamy. Working for minimum wage as a security guard at a museum, he liberated a number of the artifacts in a superhero exhibit, including one of Rip Hunter’s time spheres, and traveled back in time to become a superhero in our present.

On the surface, he is a greedy and glory-seeking cad who only saves people for the fame and endorsements. Beneath that, though, he and Hunter work as Time Masters, protecting the natural order of the DC Universe from time-traveling threats to the very existence of the universe.

Booster was absent for much of the New 52 era, and has appeared only sparingly in “Rebirth,” with the current Action Comics arc representing his first extended storyline since 2011’s Justice League International Annual, in which he disappeared into the timestream.

In Action, he is working to rescue Superman, who inadvertently changed history by traveling back in time to witness Krypton’s destruction after learning that the villainous Mr. Oz claims to be a version fo Superman’s father Jor-El, saved at the last moment before the world’s doom by a powerful, malevolent force.

Booster and Batman have a long relationship, going back to 1988 when Batman as part of the Justice League when Booster first joined (they would almost immediately thereafter become the Justice League International). The two did not always see eye to eye, since Booster appeared to be fame-hungry and shallow, but years later Batman would come to respect him — and even suspect Booster’s work as a Time Master — when he discovered evidence that Booster had traveled back in time in an attempt to rescue Barbara Gordon from her debilitating injury at the hands of The Joker in Batman: The Killing Joke.

You can check out the official solicitation information for Batman #45 below.

BATMAN #45

Written by TOM KING • Art by TONY S. DANIEL and SANDU FLOREA • Cover by TONY S. DANIEL • Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

“THE TRAVELERS” part one! Booster Gold has come to Gotham City, and he’s enlisting Batman and Catwoman to go on a time-traveling mission to rescue…Booster Gold! It seems a younger Booster Gold has gone back in time to kidnap an even younger version of himself, and to rescue his own past, Booster must pursue both of his previous incarnations through Batman’s history to find out what is going on. The start of a new story that will sow the seeds for a whole new epic to come—and also the return of Master Class artist Tony S. Daniel (DAMAGE) to BATMAN!

On sale APRIL 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T