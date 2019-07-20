Brandon Routh Reacts to Playing Superman Again

Earlier today, fans of the Arrowverse were stunned when they learned that Brandon Routh, the actor who plays Ray Palmer AKA the Atom on Legends of Tomorrow, will be reprising his role as Superman for the next epic crossover. Routh originally played the character in Superman Returns, but he’ll be playing a much different version for the event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Now that he’s pulling double duty on the DC Comics shows, Routh took to social media to react to the news now that it’s public.

Routh will suit up alongside Tyler Hoechlin, who has been playing the Man of Steel for years on the show Supergirl. As Kara Danvers’ older cousin, he has made sporadic appearances to help out when her world comes under fire. Hoechlin last appeared as Superman in last year’s crossover event “Elseworlds,” which also introduced Batwoman to The CW‘s Arrowverse.

But Routh will be playing a very particular version of Superman, one that might get comic fans excited. According to TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez, Routh’s Superman will be based on the older hero in Kingdom Come, who begins to take drastic measures in hopes of teaching the younger generation of heroes what it means to protect the innocent and save the world.

Oliver Queen actor Stephen Amell teased a major return in the crossover, though it’s not clear if he was referring to Routh’s return.

Actor Hartley Sawyer, who plays Elongated Man on The Flash, teased some major developments in the crossover when it airs later this year.

“I know pretty much as the fans know because they’re sorting all of that stuff out right now,” Sawyer said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “My understanding of it is that this one that’s coming up next year is I believe going to be the crossover to end all crossovers. It’s my understanding this is going to be the biggest crossover that we’ve ever done. There’s going to be a lot going on.”

Fans can see “Crisis on Infinite Earths” when it kicks off later this year, crossing over from Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. The shows premiere on The CW this fall.