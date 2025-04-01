One Piece Shares Disappointing Update Before Anime’s Return

Play video

One Piece’s anime went on an unexpected hiatus in October 2024, around the same time as the anime’s 25th anniversary. The anime debuted two years after the manga began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump, and the two have been simultaneously released since then. Ideally, an episode contains two or more chapters for about a twenty-minute episode. However, the anime, at some point, couldn’t afford to adapt even a full chapter per episode because it was too close to catching up with the manga. Toei Animation made it up by creating anime-only fillers to pad out more content for each episode, resulting in the story dragging for a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scenes are sometimes longer than necessary and often drag down the pacing. Even so, the overall anime experience is still wonderful, which is backed by the fact that One Piece is one of the most popular anime series of all time. The show has been even more satisfying since the Wano Country Saga with incredible animation, which only improved further in the Egghead Incident Arc. With the anime’s return, some fans had high expectations that the anime would change a lot of things, with the pacing being one of them. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Toei Animation

One Piece’s Anime Will Stick With the Usual Pacing

The preview of Episode 1123 confirms the title will be “The World Shakes! The Straw Hats’ Hostage Situation.” Since Episode 1122 adapted Chapter 1088 of the manga, the upcoming episode will cover Chapter 1089. Additionally, the title for Episode 1124 is expected to be “Complete Siege! Escape Egghead!” Since the title is unofficially translated, it might have slight changes when the episode preview drops. Hence, while the studio will continue to work on its stellar animation, nothing about the pacing will change. Even so, Egghead episodes are incredible enough for fans to enjoy even with the extra content.

The last episode ends with the epic fight between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Marines, especially Garp and Koby. Garp is defeated by the Pirates while he allows SWORD members to escape Hachinosu. His status remains unknown in the anime, but the manga explains what happened to him. The story will move on to focusing the Straw Hat Pirates who are on Egghead along with Dr. Vegapunk, the world’s greatest scientist. One Piece Episode 1123 will feature a strange phenomenon that will shock the entire world. It’s the result of the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom, done by the mysterious ruler of the world, Imu. The episode will feature reactions of characters from every corner of the world.

Meanwhile, the chaos on Egghead continues to worsen. The island is under siege, and the group of Marines is led by Admiral Kizaru. As shown in the preview, the one who humiliated the Straw Hat Pirates two years ago in Sabaody with his overwhelming strength is back to face them. However, things are different now that the crew is much stronger than it used to be. Luffy and his allies also have one bargaining chip since they have a hostage to use against the World Government.