Brandon Routh Talks Ray’s Relationship with Constantine on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

On paper, Ray Palmer and John Constantine might seem like polar opposite characters in the Arrowverse: Ray is bright, cheerful, enthusiastic, and science-based, while Constantine is a self-described bastard who derives his powers from the mystic arts.

That does not stop the two from getting along or, more importantly perhaps, from having some fun on-screen chemistry, according to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh (who plays Palmer). Speaking with the actor at the world premiere of Black Lightning this weekend, we asked what fans could expect from his give and take with Matt Ryan, who plays Constantine.

“We have a fun little scene at the end of the episode,” Routh told ComicBook.com. “We don’t have a ton of interaction but we do have that. It would be fun to have a bigger exploration of their two characters. I thinK Ray is interested in the supernatural aspect, something he doesn’t understand. He’s not totally closed off to it just because he’s a scientist. I think he’s intrigued by everything — and Ray always does well with characters who are opposites to him, like Mick. I think John is a lot kinder than Mick, at least on the surface.”

Besides Mick (Rory, played by Dominic Purcell), Ray has spent a good deal of time this year bouncing off of Zari, the newcomer who has seemingly mystical powers and a bit of a different attitude than the rest of the Legends: she is frustrated with the team’s lack of initiative because she believes that if they were doing their “best,” they would make it so that her own dystopian future does not come to pass.

The midseason premiere next month will be the full team’s first run-in with John Constantine, who has a long history with Oliver Queen and who helped reunite Sara Lance with her soul after her Lazarus Pit resurrection left her a violent, relentless shell of herself. It was Sara, now the leader of the Legends, who was approached by Constantine at the end of the midseason finale…but they have not yet revealed exactly why.

Black Lightning premieres tonight and airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns on Monday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.