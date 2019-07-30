Bruce Campbell Says Batman v Superman Never Should Have Been Made

Plenty of people had their issues with Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice when it arrived in theaters in 2016, including Evil Dead franchise star and horror legend Bruce Campbell. In fact, Campbell thinks the premise of BvS was so outlandish and nonsensical that the film never should have been made in the first place.

This week. Campbell took some time to chat with io9 about his time playing Ash in the Evil Dead franchise, which has spanned nearly four decades. Filmmaking has changed a lot between the debut of Evil Dead in 1981 and the final season of Ash Vs Evil Dead last year. The biggest change, at least in Campbell’s mind, is the actual technique of filmmaking, as things rely so much more heavily on visual effects and CGI than they used to.

According to Campbell, the vast amount of effects have led to a lack of creativity and innovation in movies, particularly in the superhero genre.

“You know, effects should be used to tell a story,” said Campbell. “Because, here’s what it is: the Evil Dead movies are about unsuspecting people with no special powers and things happened to them. So it’s survival by normal people. So that’s all you need. To a character [like] Ash from Evil Dead, he can be killed at any time. Car crash. He’s dead.

“But these guys who have this special superhero power, to me that’s Snoresville. If you don’t have kryptonite, then — Batman v Superman. Stupid, stupid, stupid concept. Never should’ve been made. Superman who can like, make the world go backwards with centrifugal force. Batman can’t do that. Superman can frickin’ fly. He’s the man of steel. All he has—one hand on Batman’s esophagus, the story is over. So they spent a lot of money kidding themselves.

“Stop rinsing these superheroes! By the time we get through, they’re all going to have the same color hair, they’re all going to do the same stuff. What’s unusual about them?”

What bothers Campbell most about Batman v Superman isn’t that it’s a superhero movie, but that it doesn’t make sense for them to fight in the first place, especially given Superman’s abilities. Do you agree with this take? Let us know in the comments!

