Bruce Campbell Confuses Doctor Strange Fans With New Social Media Tease

Bruce Campbell has dropped a cryptic teaser that could be a reference to his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor and director Sam Raimi have a long history together, having collaborated in 1979's The Evil Dead. When Raimi helmed Sony's first Spider-Man trilogy, he made sure to secure cameo appearances by Campbell, whether they happened in a wrestling ring, theater, or restaurant. Campbell's Multiverse of Madness cameo came as a street vendor named Pizza Poppa that Doctor Strange and America Chavez met during their multiversal travels. With Doctor Strange 2 dominating at the box office, Bruce Campbell may have teased his fans with an all-new clue.

"Did something #Strange the other day," Bruce Campbell wrote on Twitter. His post also included a behind-the-scenes photo of the actor in a dimly lit room with his back to the camera. There isn't much that can be gleaned from the image, aside from Campbell dressed in slacks and a sports jacket.

Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa had a memorable appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hailing from another world in the multiverse, Pizza Poppa was a street vendor selling pizza balls. Pizza Poppa always gets paid, and an interaction with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange left him repeatedly punching himself in the face for weeks. It wasn't until the post-credits scene that fans got to see the spell finally wear out and Pizza Poppa able to give his fist and face a rest.

Another possibility is Bruce Campbell's teaser could be for the newest season of Stranger Things, scheduled to release May 27th on Netflix. The timing lines up with Stranger Things since we're a week away from its Season 4 premiere. Plus, there is the inclusion of the #Strange hashtag, though that could also be a reference to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stranger Things Season 4's first eight minutes were released online, featuring the return of Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner for a thrilling little flashback sequence set in Hawkins National Laboratories in 1970, as Brenner is working in his X-Men-style hospital with psychically-gifted children.

Series creators The Duffer Brothers confirmed Stranger Things 4 will be giving fans big answers to some long-running mysteries. "As we sat down to do [Season] 4, we knew that we had to start giving some of these big answers," Ross Duffer told IGN. "And the minute we started giving some of these big answers, it meant that the end had to inevitably be in sight. And so that's what really led to us announcing that the fifth season was going to be the last."

