Batman TV Actor Burt Ward Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of those lifetime milestones that actors dream about – and its achievement that can arrive long after an actor thought the opportunity is gone. Case in point: Burt Ward, star of the 1960s Batman TV series is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – an honor that Ward probably didn’t expect to see. The event was held today by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, with many major stars coming out to support Ward as the 2,683rd recipient of a star on the Walk of Fame. As a touching tribute that DC fans will love, Ward’s star will be placed alongside the star of the late Adam West, who was Batman to Ward’s Robin in the ’60s series.

In addition to helping usher in the era of superheroes as mainstream icons, Burt Ward has been an entertainer longer than most. The 74 year-old actor started at age 2 as a professional ice skater in his father’s traveling ice show (before there were Ice Capades), and has spent the last 50 years making appearances in various productions on TV and film. Above you can see the video of Burt Ward getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – as well as the official announcement about the event:

Dressed as Batgirl, Maria Menounos says Burt Ward deserves to be on a Mt. Rushmore of Hollywood superheroes https://t.co/OvZU7MWJ79 pic.twitter.com/c8sNPveHJz — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2020

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Burt Ward, who played Robin on the Batman television series, will be honored with the 2,683rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The star will be dedicated in the category of Television at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Guinness World of Records Museum.

“Burt Ward and his character Robin have been cult heroes for many years, to fans of all ages. We are thrilled to honor Burt with his star and happy to have been able to place Ward’s star next to the star of television’s Batman, Adam West and one the creators of the Batman character Bob Kane. We welcome him to our Walk of Fame family, and I cannot wait to say “Holy Walk of Fame star, Burt! when he arrives to dedicate his star that day,” added Martinez.”

Ward has stayed relevant within the geek community to this very day, even making a nice Easter Egg cameo in DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. In the opening of that Arrowverse event, Ward shows up to do a quick riff on his version of Robin / Dick Grayson, who lives in a Batman ’66 alternate universe that is wiped out by the villainous Anti-Monitor. To say that Ward’s appearance was a thrill for longtime DC fans would be a severe understatement, which only proves how much love he still gets from the fan community.

Congrats to Burt Ward on this honor! It’s long overdue! As Ward himself joked to Variety: “It’s only been 50 years, and I am a patient person.”