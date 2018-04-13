Caity Lotz Takes on Bodyshamers in New Instagram Post

As Sara Lance/White Canary on Legends of Tomorrow, Caity Lotz doesn’t put up with villains and others who underestimate or belittle her, and it turns out she has the same approach to detractors in real life as well.

The CW star took to social media today to take on body shamers. In a post shared to her more than million Instagram followers, Lotz posed in a green bikini top and sarong that showed off her very physically fit body accompanied by a long caption directed anyone who might criticize her body — or anyone else’s for that matter. Check it out below.

“Some people think my body is too muscular, too skinny, too boyish,” Lotz wrote. “Some people will think it’s beautiful, powerful, sexy. Do I struggle with accepting my body type? Umm yes. Would I like having curves like @sofiavergara? Umm yes, but if we all looked the same that would be boring. Like painting the sunset all in one color. All the ‘right’ curves in all the ‘right’ places? There is no right and wrong when it comes to the body God has given you. I see a lot of online body shaming, if someone’s body is not to your liking…keep it to yourself. It’s not your body and making people feel insecure won’t help them and it definitely won’t help you.”

It’s a powerful message, one that Lotz has not been shy about sharing previously, either. Lotz has been open about the criticism her body has gotten not just in Hollywood but in her whole life due to her athletic build. Last November, she took to Twitter to share another body positive message, using that one to clap back by asserting her super hero status as well as to remind people that the goal of taking care of the body through fitness is health, not appearance.

Lotz’s body positive Instagram post today is also in keeping with the goals of the Shethority campaign that she along with other Arrowverse actresses launched last fall. The campaign is described on its Twitter bio as “a positive place for women and the feminine to inspire, empower, and share.” The initiative has seen the actresses sharing stories of self-acceptance and other personal stories. Lotz, along with Legends co-star Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh recently appeared in a Shethority panel at ClexaCon.

Legends of Tomorrow aired its season three finale on Monday but will return for a fourth season. In the meantime, Lotz’s Sara Lance will appear on the sixth season finale for Arrow on May 17th.