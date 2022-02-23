Cartoon Network Renews Divisive Series for Season 8

Cartoon Network has renewed Teen Titans Go! for an eighth season. While the series is a bit divisive among comics fans, with some considering the popular show to be a bit too lighthearted as compared to some other takes on the DC characters, the series has proven to be very popular with both young and adult fans. Heading into Season 8, the series is already the longest-running animated series inspired by DC Comics characters and Season 8 will see the series cross its milestone 400th episode. The season is set to debut later this year.

Season 8 of Teen Titans Go! will see some new characters make their way into series’ franchise, including Beard Hunter (a character adult fans of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol may be familiar with) and King Shark. The new season will also see new celebrity guests, though exactly which celebrities remains a surprise.

“The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team,” Sam Register, President at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said in a statement. “Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series.”

Developed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath and using the designs of the 2003-2006 Teen Titans series as its foundation, Teen Titans Go! debuted in 2013. The series features Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and Beast Boy on the titular Teen Titans team. A movie, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies opened in theaters in 2018 and was a surprise hit.

Season 8 of Teen Titans Go! is expected later this year on Cartoon Network.

