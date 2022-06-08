Check Out This Exclusive Scene From Superman & Lois: All Is Lost

✖

In this week's episode of Superman & Lois, the Kent family is still dealing with the fallout from Clark's confession to Lana. In the episode, Lois tells Clark that it's his job to break the news to the kids that they won't be able to see the Cushings anymore -- and that's obviously not a job anybody wants to have. While the episode has aired on the East Coast already, West Coast viewers can get a sneak peek of what's coming up in a couple hours by checking out the scene above, in which Clark also suggests that he may have to return to Bizarro World to get to the root of what's happening in Smallville.

This is one of those weeks when there's more interesting stuff going on for Lois and Clark than there is for Superman, in case you coudln't tell by most of the episode's promotional materials centering on a conversation between Clark and Jordan (presumably the one right after this).

Since the death of Bizarro, the pace of change in the show has been frantic, with a new status quo taking hold nearly every week. At the same time, its odd release schedule has made it hard to keep up with, and easy to think that all the shifting storylines is because you might have missed something in the previous episode.

You can see the synopsis for "All is Lost" below.

LOST – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.