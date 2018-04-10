Citizen Cold Returns in ‘The Flash:’ “Fury Rogue”

Wentworth Miller returns to The Flash as Citizen Cold, the Earth-X doppelganger of Captain Cold, in April 24th’s “Fury Rogue” episode of The Flash.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

When Barry (Grant Gustin) needs help transporting a dangerous meta, he calls on a new friend for help – Leo Snart AKA Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller). Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) becomes suspicious of Harry (Tom Cavanagh).

The Earth-1 version of Snart was killed in the season 1 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season 3 ends tonight). His Earth-X doppelganger first appeared during the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event, then came to Legends for a few episodes before returning home. At the time, Miller said he was finished with the role, but most of his co-stars either didn’t believe him or, at minimum, hoped he would change his mind.

“First of all, I hope he comes back.” Gustin told reporters in December. “Because I remember when it was like, they killed off Wentworth a while back when he was a Legend, and then he was back and I worked with him a couple times. So I’ll just keep my fingers crossed that I get to work with him again.”

Gustin says that working alongside Miller since The Flash‘s early days has been a surreal experience.

“That’s been a really cool thing to have on the show since season one of The Flash.” Gustin explained. “He’s been a cool actor to have on set for me and just to talk to, he’s been around on Prison Break and all kinds of other things. He’s just been a good guy to have on set and talk to.”

With the actors bringing to life one of DC Comics’ beloved rivalries, Gustin knows that fans want to see more of that dynamic, and thinks there’s possibly more story there to tell.

“And also the fans love those two characters together. We always talk about when we act together. We’re like, ‘Man, I love these scenes.’ They’re different than anything else that the two of us do together on our show. There’s all kinds of dynamics there. They started as enemies, and they came to respect each other and I think they came to care about each other even. But there’s trust issues there, probably on both sides. There’s a lot going on. There’s probably more going on with that relationship than almost any other Barry relationship.”

Rachel Talalay, director of Tank Girl and one of the Arrowverse’s most reliable hands these days, directed the episode. “Fury Rogue” was written by Jeff Hersh & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Fury Rogue” debuts on April 24.