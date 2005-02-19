Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
There have been rumors about a Constantine sequel for many years now, with Peter Stormare (Satan) teasing in 2020 that a follow-up was in the works. Over the years, Reeves has openly talked about his interest in playing the DC character again.
You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Reeves' return as Constantine below...
BossLogic Stays Winning
It's happening! Constantine II pic.twitter.com/5ZJQldAjSk— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 16, 2022
Facts
Charlie cox is back as Daredevil and Keanu back as Constantine – we are living in the best weirdest timeline.— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 16, 2022
Twitter Is Complex
my TL: ugh so many sequels, so many franchises based on comic books, when will Hollywood do more original things again
Hollywood: we are making Constantine II with Keanu
my TL: pic.twitter.com/mNNEliOpVJ— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 16, 2022
The Dream Team
This is my new Multiverse of Madness. #Constantine pic.twitter.com/d0PPdYwqkQ— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) September 16, 2022
Keanu IS Art
Give ‘em Hell, King. #Constantine pic.twitter.com/M6qUcyv8o7— Ṣọpẹ́ (@sopedirisu) September 16, 2022
Cool Throwback
I spoke to Keanu Reeves 5 years ago and you could tell he wanted to do a sequel to Constantine. Very cool he and Francis Lawrence are finally making it happen now. pic.twitter.com/sPj7qTiK0P— Mike Sheridan (@Immikesheridan) September 16, 2022
Bring Back Rachel!
se o keanu reeves pode voltar pro constantine depois de 17 ANOS, A RACHEL WEISZ PODE VOLTAR TAMBÉM WARNER FAÇA ALGO pic.twitter.com/FQwfw4xwNo— jurídico ivy \W/ (@merasnixx) September 16, 2022
And Tilda!
insanely ecstatic that we are getting a sequel to the underrated 2005 movie Constantine, with the original director and Keanu Reeves set to return. bring back Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton too while we’re at it! pic.twitter.com/KqPn6Yh64A— adrian. (@penacolada2293) September 16, 2022
Amazing Ideas
If Constantine II leads to a Justice League Dark/Shadowpact film I’m all for it.
Keanu Reeves as Constantine— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 17, 2022
Alexander Skarsgård as Swamp Thing
Jimmy Smits as Zatara
Jenna Ortega as Zatanna
Richard Madden as Etrigan
DeWanda Wise as Madame Xanadu
Doug Jones as Deadman
Iconic
Keanu Reeves on the set of Constantine (2005) pic.twitter.com/etkvQWDg6O— 𝙆𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙪 𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙨 (@KeanuPictures) September 16, 2022
Hype It Up
The Constantine sequel getting quietly slipped into a Friday news dump can only mean that there are dark forces conspiring against it right from the start. Stay vigilant everyone.— Super Yaki, yeah baby! Yeah! (@SuperYakiShop) September 16, 2022
You Have To Laugh
me seeing the Constantine 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/k8m7kXb3fA— Ayanami Rei Liotta (@TheDouggernaut) September 16, 2022
Thoughts?
Keanu Reeves back as #Constantine!
Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2P0sCvAcN— Z (@AMagicWriter) September 16, 2022