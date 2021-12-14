Keanu Reeves Wants A Constantine Sequel





Constantine star Keanu Reeves revealed that he’s been trying to get another film made. The Matrix star sat down on Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming entry in that franchise. But, during their conversation, Reeves revealed that he’s been trying to get another Constantine off the ground. Even more interesting is the fact that no one seems to be particularly motivated to bring that to fruition. This must be a letdown for fans of the DC Comics character as they would love any morsel of the brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen any time soon. That isn’t going to stop Reeves from trying it looks like. He’s been firm that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, one only has to look at some of the more recent developments in the DC movie landscape to hold onto the hope that nothing really ever dies.

Reeves said, “I would love to play John Constantine from the Constantine [movie.] I’ve tried, I’ve tried Stephen.”

Previously, the star told Esquire a similar story. “I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I’ve played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think it’s over ten. But anyway, I’d love to have the chance to play Constantine again.”

With a big anniversary in the rear-view mirror, director Francis Lawrence told /Film about the possibility of a sequel. But some of this doesn’t sound exactly promising either.

“I think we all wanted to do it. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated movie. By responsible, I mean we’d make a movie that wouldn’t cost quite as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. We worked on the sequel for a while. It was tricky to come up with where to take it. What I really liked about the first one was it was a really personal story, so I thought it’d be a mistake to get caught up in the supernatural gobblygook. The idea of a personal story was really interesting, and that was the hard thing to come across…..We have been talking about it recently. It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realizing there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make. Keanu, Akiva, and I have actually talked about it.”

