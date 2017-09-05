These Cosplayers Created Their Own Epic Wonder Woman Vanity Fair Shoot

If you can’t get Vanity Fair to come to your Wonder Woman Cosplay shoot, why not just make your own?

Well, that’s exactly what a group of Wonder Woman and Amazon cosplayers decided to do. Fans have seen a number of geek properties like Star Wars, DC, and Marvel grace the cover of Vanity Fair, often in stylish fashion and in lofty surroundings. A team of Cosplayers decided to put on their own Vanity Fair photo shoot, theming it after Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman movie (via Kotaku).

The team consists of Downen Creative Studios (Hippolyta), Harbeastie (Wonder Woman), JJ Stefishen (Antiope), Yasemin Art (Diana with costume by UtterlyOtter), and AbbyCat Cosplay as an Amazon (with a costume by Harbeastie).

Those familiar with Vanity Fair know they often bring in antique furniture for their cover stars to pose on or next to, and this photoshoot from Downen Photography didn’t disappoint in that regard either. As you can see in the photo below, an antique looking sofa became the centerpiece of the shoot, which was split into two separate phases.

The first was a costume and armor phase, which featured the ladies in Amazon gear and Harbeastie in her full Wonder Woman costume with sword and shield by her side. The second phase was formal, with five similar dresses (in pink, black, and royal blue) to the formal outfit Diana wears to the party in the film. The dresses and jewelry were provided by Se•lyn Boutique.

You can find full credits and links below.

Yasemin Art – Diana

JJ Stefishen – Antiope

Downen Creative Studios – Hippolyta

Abbycat Cosplay – Amazon Warrior

HarBeastie – Wonder Woman

Diana Costume – UtterlyOtter

Photography – Downen Photography

Photo Assistant – Elektra Angel

Set Wizadry – Jonathan Brinlee

Gowns & Jewelry – Se•lyn Boutique & Crystal Shoppe

Photo Studios – Island Station Media Lab

Special Thanks – Craig Nelson